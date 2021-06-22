Crew in process of tearing down building that housed Shogun, Ryan’s restaurants

Workers subcontracted by Cecil Holcomb Demolition Inc., based in Raleigh, were out demolishing the 27-year-old building Tuesday that once housed Shogun Buffet and Hibachi Grill. The business closed it’s doors for good in April. Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

LUMBERTON — Demolition continued Tuesday on the building at 220 Jackson Court in Lumberton that once contained Shogun Buffet and Hibachi Grill.

The demolition project began Monday and is estimated to be complete in a week, according to workers at the site on Tuesday. Cecil Holcomb Demolition Inc., based in Raleigh, is the contractor handling the project.

According to Robeson County Tax Administration records, the building, which currently has a tax value listed at $1.2 million, was built in 1993 for restaurant use. Ryan’s Steakhouse, which featured an all-you-can-eat buffet, occupied the space for more than 15 years, before closing it’s doors May 2010 after the property was sold.

Tax records list the buyer as Lumberton Buffet Group LLC.

Shortly after the property changed hands, the building’s interior and exterior were renovated to house Shogun Buffet and Hibachi Grill, an establishment offering a variety of Asian foods. The restaurant closed its doors for good in April after a 10-year run.

City officials issued a permit for the building to be demolished on Monday, but the city manager, Wayne Horne, does not know of any plans for the property beyond its demolition.

The building is on a prime piece of real estate, just feet from Exit 22 on Interstate 95. The area in the past decade has drawn the attention of large chain establishments such as Firehouse Subs, Starbucks and Chic-fil-A.

The question of what will fill the space has generated buzz on social media. One Facebook post about the demolition on Monday received more than 140 shares.

”It will always be remembered by me as Ryan’s Steakhouse… the place my boys always looked forward to going to after a baseball game or school function to have dinner with other friends and their families. It’s also the last place I saw my brother Ricky,” wrote Susan Hickman Walker in a post accompanied by a photo.