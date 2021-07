Beginning Tuesday, July 6 at Last Chance Grade on U.S. 101 south of Crescent City in Del Norte County, Caltrans will encourage motorists to travel through the area Monday through Thursday before 8 a.m., from noon to 3 p.m., or after 7 p.m. On Fridays motorists are encouraged to travel through the area before 8 a.m. or after noon. 30-minute delays should be expected at all open hours. [Note: A table of the new closure schedule can be viewed at the end of this news release]