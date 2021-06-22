Cancel
Grocery plays its part in Amazon Prime Day

Supermarket News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a time when discretionary purchases are top of mind for shoppers, almost one in five have bought groceries from Amazon so far on Prime Day 2021, according to consumer data specialist Numerator. Prime Day, Amazon’s annual online sales event, runs June 21 and 22 this year. Through 9 a.m....

