Waco council member proposes $15 starting wage for city employees

Waco City Council members and city staff may raise wages in the 2021-22 budget year for the city workers who make the least. In a Waco City Council budget and audit committee meeting Tuesday, District 4 Council Member Kelly Palmer asked if budget writers had considered raising city workers’ wages to at least $15 per hour. Afterward, City Manager Bradley Ford said he likely will include a change to a $15 per hour minimum for full-time city employees in next year’s budget proposal.