WTA Returns to Collecting Fares on July 1; Youth Ride Free

Whatcom Transportation Authority (WTA) will return to collecting fares on July 1, 2021. Also starting July 1, WTA will no longer charge fares for youth 17 and younger. In the Spring of 2020, WTA temporarily suspended fare collection to increase physical distance between riders and Bus Drivers. With several safety measures now in place, WTA is ready to resume collecting fares. These measures include an ongoing federal mask-wearing requirement on public transportation, a high percentage of Bus Drivers being vaccinated, and rising levels of vaccination among community members.