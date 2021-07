We have a weak trough of low pressure moving northeastward off the coast headed towards Washington that has thickened the marine clouds this morning and the combination is squeezing out some mainly light patchy drizzle. The patchy drizzle will end later this morning, but we likely stay cloudy all day. The winds will be relatively light today, westerly 4-8, the afternoon high near 65. Another weak disturbance tonight will keep the marine layer thickened so the cloudy skies remain, a slight chance of some mist late, especially near the mountains, calm winds, the low near 52.