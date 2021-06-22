Cancel
Connecticut State

Child Advocates In Connecticut Want The COVID Child Tax Credits To Be Permanent

wnpr.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Connecticut child advocacy group wants a permanent expansion of the federal tax credit that gives direct payments to eligible low income parents. A report released early this year by the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that Connecticut’s slow recovery from the Great Recession meant that low income families in the state fared poorly throughout the period encompassing the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.wnpr.org
