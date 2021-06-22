Cancel
Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 22 June 2021

 17 days ago

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast SDF Number 173 Issued at 2200Z on 22 Jun 2021 IA. Analysis of Solar Active Regions and Activity from 21/2100Z to 22/2100Z: Solar activity has been at very low levels for the past 24 hours. There are currently 1 numbered sunspot regions on the disk.

Weatherwatchers.news

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: June 30 - July 6, 2021

New activity/unrest was reported for 6 volcanoes from June 30 to July 6, 2021. During the same period, ongoing activity was reported for 15 volcanoes. The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report is a cooperative project between the Smithsonian's Global Volcanism Program and the US Geological Survey's Volcano Hazards Program. Updated by 23:00 UTC every Wednesday, these reports are preliminary and subject to change as events are studied in more detail. This is not a comprehensive list of all of Earth's volcanoes erupting during the week, but rather a summary of activity at volcanoes that meet criteria discussed in detail in the "Criteria and Disclaimers" section. Carefully reviewed, detailed reports about recent activity are published in issues of the Bulletin of the Global Volcanism Network.
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

ISS Daily Summary Report – 7/07/2021

Astrobee/SoundSee: The crew participated in a crew conference, set up the appropriate hardware, and initiated the SoundSee science session. Investigation of Deep Audio Analytics on the ISS (SoundSee Mission) tests monitoring of the acoustic environment using an audio sensor on Astrobee, a mobile robotic platform aboard the space station. Microphones collect acoustic information, and the Astrobee determines the sensor’s position. The system can detect anomalies in the sound of components inside a machine, providing autonomous monitoring of the health of infrastructure such as life support and exercise equipment.
EnvironmentNASA

Study Projects a Surge in Coastal Flooding, Starting in 2030s

High-tide floods – also called nuisance floods or sunny day floods – are already a familiar problem in many cities on the U.S. Atlantic and Gulf coasts. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported a total of more than 600 such floods in 2019. Starting in the mid-2030s, however, the alignment of rising sea levels with a lunar cycle will cause coastal cities all around the U.S. to begin a decade of dramatic increases in flood numbers, according to the first study that takes into account all known oceanic and astronomical causes for floods.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Prediction of Solar Proton Events with Machine Learning: Comparison with Operational Forecasts and "All-Clear" Perspectives

Viacheslav Sadykov, Alexander Kosovichev, Irina Kitiashvili, Vincent Oria, Gelu M Nita, Egor Illarionov, Patrick O'Keefe, Yucheng Jiang, Sheldon Fereira, Aatiya Ali. Solar Energetic Particle events (SEPs) are among the most dangerous transient phenomena of solar activity. As hazardous radiation, SEPs may affect the health of astronauts in outer space and adversely impact current and future space exploration. In this paper, we consider the problem of daily prediction of Solar Proton Events (SPEs) based on the characteristics of the magnetic fields in solar Active Regions (ARs), preceding soft X-ray and proton fluxes, and statistics of solar radio bursts. The machine learning (ML) algorithm uses an artificial neural network of custom architecture designed for whole-Sun input. The predictions of the ML model are compared with the SWPC NOAA operational forecasts of SPEs. Our preliminary results indicate that 1) for the AR-based predictions, it is necessary to take into account ARs at the western limb and on the far side of the Sun; 2) characteristics of the preceding proton flux represent the most valuable input for prediction; 3) daily median characteristics of ARs and the counts of type II, III, and IV radio bursts may be excluded from the forecast without performance loss; and 4) ML-based forecasts outperform SWPC NOAA forecasts in situations in which missing SPE events is very undesirable. The introduced approach indicates the possibility of developing robust "all-clear" SPE forecasts by employing machine learning methods.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

NOAA to take first step toward a small satellite constellation

It’s a good thing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has plenty of time to prepare for its next generation of polar-orbiting weather satellites — because the changes the agency is contemplating are dramatic. Instead of flying satellites the size of pickup trucks like the current Joint Polar Satellite System...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Awards $531M Engineering Services Contract to Aerodyne and KBR Joint Venture

NASA awarded the $531 million Mechanical Integrated Services and Technology (MIST) II contract to a joint venture between Aerodyne and KBR (NYSE: KBR). The joint venture will provide engineering services for spaceflight and ground systems, which will include the development and validation of new technologies for future space and science missions. The cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a maximum value of $531 million. The joint venture will primarily perform this work at Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) in Greenbelt, Maryland, as well as other NASA centers and locations. The contract has a five-year base period and one option for a six-month extension.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

GHGSat Announces Research Project to Demonstrate Satellite-Based Measurement of Methane Emissions from Offshore Sources

GHGSat today announced a new research project to assess the feasibility of its unique high-resolution, space-based methane monitoring technology to measure emissions from offshore oil and gas platforms. Chevron, Shell, and TotalEnergies are supporting the 12-month research project, which is expected to achieve a world-first in demonstrating high-resolution satellite-based monitoring of anthropogenic methane (CH4) emissions at sea.
Aerospace & Defenseslashdot.org

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Passes Key Review Ahead of Fall Launch

NASA's next big space telescope just took a big step forward toward its planned launch this fall. From a report:. The $9.8 billion James Webb Space Telescope mission has passed a key launch review, keeping it on track to lift off atop an Ariane 5 rocket before the end of the year, European Space Agency (ESA) officials announced last week. "This major milestone, carried out with Arianespace, the Webb launch service provider, confirms that Ariane 5, the Webb spacecraft and the flight plan are set for launch," ESA officials wrote in a July 1 update. "It also specifically provides the final confirmation that all aspects of the launch vehicle and spacecraft are fully compatible."
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Increasing Participation of Minority Serving Institutions in NASA Earth Science Surface-Based Measurement Networks RFI

The Research and Analysis (R&A) program of NASA’s Earth Science Division (ESD) requests input from the Minority Serving Institution (MSI) community on their interest in increasing the participation in surface-based measurements that constitute part of ESD’s observational portfolio, in particular the Aeronet, Pandora, and precipitation measurement validation networks. The information requested should address the extent to which MSIs might participate and inform the development of a potential future research solicitation.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 7 July, 2021- SpaceX CRS-22 Dragon Undocking Set for Thursday

SpaceX CRS-22 undocking is planned for Thursday, July 8 at 10:35 a.m. EDT, with NASA TV coverage scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. NASA and SpaceX flight control teams continue to monitor the weather and splashdown locations. Certain parameters like wind speeds and wave heights must be within certain limits to ensure the safety of the recovery teams, the science, and the spacecraft. Additional opportunities are available on July 9 and 10. The space freighter's departure had been scheduled for earlier this week but was postponed due to weather conditions off the coast of Florida.
AstronomySpaceRef

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 3 July 2021

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast SDF Number 184 Issued at 2200Z on 03 Jul 2021 IA. Analysis of Solar Active Regions and Activity from 02/2100Z to 03/2100Z: Solar activity has been at high levels for the past 24 hours. The largest solar event of the period was a X1 event observed at 03/1429Z from Region 2838 (N24W88). There are currently 4 numbered sunspot regions on the disk.
AstronomySpaceRef

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 5 July 2021

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast SDF Number 186 Issued at 2200Z on 05 Jul 2021 IA. Analysis of Solar Active Regions and Activity from 04/2100Z to 05/2100Z: Solar activity has been at low levels for the past 24 hours. The largest solar event of the period was a C1 event observed at 05/1843Z from Region 2836 (S26W78). There are currently 3 numbered sunspot regions on the disk.

