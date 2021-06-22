Cancel
Evansville, IN

Another Pleasant Day Ahead

By Cameron Hopman
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Tuesday has been nothing short of b-e-a-utiful. Peak temperatures this afternoon rose only as high as the mid to upper 70s across the Tri-State; Evansville's high of 77° marked our coolest afternoon in nearly three weeks! If you were a fan of this afternoon, you're going to love the evening ahead as well - temperatures around dinnertime will sit right around the 75° mark and gradually dip toward 65° between then and 10PM. Even as our winds shift southward overnight, low temperatures are expected to remain quite cool for this time of the year. We'll wake up to a crisp morning low of 54° in the River City, setting the stage for yet another beautiful day ahead.

Evansville, IN
#Beautiful Day
