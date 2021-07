2021-06-29 16:43:18 GMT+00:00 - Sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda are expected to lead the American women's golf contingent at the Olympics in Tokyo. The International Golf Federation released the list of the 60 players in the Final Olympic Golf Rankings on Tuesday. The list was cemented after the completion of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which Nelly Korda won last weekend to move to No. 1 in the world and in the rankings for the Olympics.