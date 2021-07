Anyone who has enjoyed a glass of wine, beer or a cocktail at local parks during the pandemic will have to find something else to wash down their meal. As of July 1, Montgomery Parks will no longer allow alcohol consumption without a permit in the 13 parks that have been participating in the Picnic in the Park program. The program’s demise was made in response to Maryland ending its COVID-19 State of Emergency as of July 1. During the pandemic, alcohol delivery and take-out from food and beverage establishments to outdoor parks was permitted.