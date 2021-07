When Chris Cianciola thinks about the Space Launch System rocket, it is not metal or steel or the roar of engines that most concerns him, it is the astronauts that will ride the rocket to space. As a child, his parents took him to see a Saturn V launch in 1969 that sent Apollo 11 astronauts to land on the Moon for the first time. That was the beginning of his fascination with space that led him to a long career evaluating how to build and operate space vehicles, so they safely send crews to space and return them to Earth.