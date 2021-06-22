Cancel
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Will Reveal Optimus Prime's Connection to Earth

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday at a presentation for Paramount, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. revealed a few tantalizing details about the upcoming blockbuster, among which was the revelation that fans will get to learn more about Optimus Prime as a character, and more about his connection to and experiences on Earth.

