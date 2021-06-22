Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Will Reveal Optimus Prime's Connection to Earth

There’s a lot of ambition in this upcoming Transformers movie and already it sounds like it’s going to be a CGI mess that a lot of us will be hoping pans out in some crucial way. But with memories of The Last Knight still plaguing our dreams in some ways, it’s fair to think that the Transformers simply need to be rebooted and started over from scratch WITHOUT Shia LaBeouf or Megan Fox and possibly even without any influence from Michael “Boom Boom” Bay. Let’s be fair and say that each movie has had its high points, but there have been some seriously low points as well that was hard to forget if anyone really has. Now it would appear that the Beast Wars Transformers are being brought into the mix using time travel, and Brooklyn is going to be the staging ground with two new actors, Anthony Ramos and Domonique Fishback, who will serve as two of the main human actors for the movie. As far as their acting goes they’ve already been celebrated for their other contributions to the business, but this is Transformers, which means that there are people expecting a lot from them, and those that aren’t really expecting much since, well, it’s Transformers.