Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Ida, Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls. Target Area: Cherokee; Ida; Plymouth; Woodbury A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHEROKEE...NORTHEASTERN WOODBURY...SOUTHEASTERN PLYMOUTH AND NORTHWESTERN IDA COUNTIES At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pierson, or 20 miles southwest of Cherokee, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Correctionville. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierson, IA
County
Plymouth County, IA
City
Cherokee, IA
County
Cherokee County, IA
County
Ida County, IA
County
Woodbury County, IA
City
Correctionville, IA
City
Plymouth, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy