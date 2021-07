Mental health issues affect almost 40 million Americans every year, according to the NAMI (National Alliance of Mental illness), and it impacts their wellness and wellbeing. Poor mental health is detrimental for leading a balanced and healthy life as it has an overall negative impact on emotional, psychological and social well being. Poor mental health will make you feel unhappy as you will not come to terms with your life in the way you want. Since mental health affects our everyday feelings, thinking and behavior, it influences our lives many ways. Our mental health determines our ability to make decisions, relate to others in our lives, and cope with stress.