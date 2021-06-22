Cancel
Modoc County, CA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Modoc by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 16:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 16:55:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Modoc THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MODOC AND NORTHERN WASHOE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov
Modoc County, CA
