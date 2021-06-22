Severe Weather Statement issued for Modoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 16:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 16:55:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Modoc THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MODOC AND NORTHERN WASHOE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.