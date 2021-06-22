Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Universal Is Trying To Reboot Jaws And Approached An Iconic Director

By Doug Norrie
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Universal wouldn’t mind making a whole new generation of viewers completely terrified of entering the ocean. It’s an ambitious goal and one they apparently are really incentivized to get off the ground if possible. In fact, they even approached someone with rather intimate knowledge of the original film. That’s right, according to Deadline, the studio went to Steven Spielberg to see if there was interest in possibly rebooting Jaws and the franchise. He was pretty clear in his response.

www.giantfreakinrobot.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reboots#Universal#Amblin Entertainment#Raiders Of The Lost Ark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Steven Spielberg reportedly told Universal that a Jaws reboot was off the table

Remakes and reboots. Love 'em or hate 'em, they keep coming. Popular flicks of yesteryear receive the redo treatment on a regular basis, modernized for contemporary audiences by studios hoping to capture their nostalgic imaginations along with their hard-earned cash. Although, not every box-office winner sits in that category – including Steven Spielberg's 1975 hit Jaws.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Jaws Won't Get the Reboot Treatment Anytime Soon

Jaws remains one of the most beloved thriller films of all time, setting the bar for future movies about sharks (and wildlife), reminding viewers that making creature features can be more practical than Godzilla or King Kong. The first Jaws, by renowned director Steven Speilberg, was crafted on a mere...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Steven Spielberg turned down a Jaws reboot

Jaws director Steven Spielberg turned down the opportunity to reboot the film for modern audiences, Deadline has stated. As part of a breakdown of the filmmaker's recent deal with Netflix, which will see his production company Amblin Partners team with the streaming service to develop "multiple new feature films per year" going forward, the publication reported that Universal had previously approached Spielberg about revisiting the 1975 classic.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Spielberg won’t allow Universal remake Jaws, report claims

Jaws is one of the best movies of all time, and director Steven Spielberg is keen that legacy doesn’t get too blemished. A new report claims Spielberg’s steadfast against any kind of Jaws reboot or remake. The news recently broke that Amblin Entertainment, the production company co-founded by Spielberg, had...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Don’t Breathe Director Reportedly In Talks To Helm Zorro Reboot

The character hasn’t starred in a major Hollywood production since Antonio Banderas and Martin Campbell delivered their disappointing sequel to the smash hit original back in 2005, but there have been plenty of attempts at rebooting Zorro thrown into development in the years since—although none of them have managed to gain much headway.
MoviesCollider

'Independence Day' Cast and Director Reveal How The Iconic Movie Was Made

As we all get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, the cast of Independence Day joined together to celebrate 25 years of President Whitmore! Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, we got an inside look at the movie that launched the world into quoting a very impassioned speech before fighting off some aliens.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jeff Goldblum Reveals Iconic Independence Day Line Was, In Fact, A Nod To Jurassic Park

Independence Day is always the movie to watch on the Fourth of July, especially now the film is celebrating its 25th year since its release in 1996. Bill Pullman’s iconic Fourth of July speech as President Thomas J. Whitmore helped change the film's name from its original title (Doomsday doesn’t sound nearly as good as Independence Day). Jeff Goldblum has some amazing lines of his own in Independence Day, and the actor has revealed his most iconic one was, in fact, a nod to Jurassic Park.
Hollywood, FLthewestsidegazette.com

Hollywood Fraternity Mourns Demise Of Legendary Filmmaker Richard Donner

WASHINGTON — The sudden news of filmmaker Richard Donner’s demise has shocked Hollywood with heartfelt tributes pouring in for him. The ace filmmaker was known for helming the original “Superman” film, the “Lethal Weapon” film series, and “The Goonies.” He had passed away on July 5 at the age of 91.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Evil Dead director to reboot Zorro

Sony’s previously-announced “Zorro” reboot looks to have acquired Fede Alvarez as director. The Illuminerdi, who have the scoop, says the “Chaos Walking” and “Evil Dead” helmer will resurrect the masked hero in a flashy new reiteration said to be said on the character’s first outing “The Curse of Capistrano.”. Most...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Kevin Smith: MCU Inspired Masters of the Universe: Revelation Approach

With now only three weeks to go until Mattel Television and Netflix unleash the eagerly-anticipated pseudo-sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, showrunner & executive producer Kevin Smith is offering some more insight into how the follow-up to the beloved classic came to be, taking a serious approach to the franchise, and how the Marvel Cinematic Universe influenced him for the project.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Reports: Tom Selleck ‘Falling Apart,’ Overweight, And ‘Going Blind’

TV icon Tom Selleck is still kicking it on CBS’ Blue Bloods, but some tabloids think it’s a miracle the actor is even standing at all. Gossip Cop has investigated a lot of reports claiming the Magnum, P.I. star is on death’s door or in poor health, so let’s look back and see if we can figure out how Selleck is really doing.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Rebel Wilson photo sparks concern among followers

(CNN) — Rebel Wilson has been documenting her fitness journey on social media for more than a year and a recent post has some of her followers worried. The "Pitch Perfect" star posted a production still on her verified Instagram account which shows how much weight she has lost, writing in the caption, "Hey babe, you got this x I know it's hard right now, I know you're trying to deal with stuff - but let's keep getting up every day and CRUSH IT - work out, hydrate, fuel your body with quality food ...show your brilliant brain and your big heart."

Comments / 0

Community Policy