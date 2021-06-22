Universal Is Trying To Reboot Jaws And Approached An Iconic Director

Universal wouldn’t mind making a whole new generation of viewers completely terrified of entering the ocean. It’s an ambitious goal and one they apparently are really incentivized to get off the ground if possible. In fact, they even approached someone with rather intimate knowledge of the original film. That’s right, according to Deadline, the studio went to Steven Spielberg to see if there was interest in possibly rebooting Jaws and the franchise. He was pretty clear in his response.