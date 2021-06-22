New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 12 Release Shock

Several recent reports have said that Apple plans to refresh its AirPods and AirPods Pro earphones with new models this year, often referred to as AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2. But AirPods rumors haven’t always been in sync. Some indicated that the launch was imminent, like the stories that showed images of AirPods 3 knock-offs found in China. Those fake AirPods 3 looked exactly like the descriptions we’ve seen in rumors and leaks — Apple will supposedly use the AirPods Pro design for its new entry-level AirPods model. But other reports said that the AirPods 3 might take longer...