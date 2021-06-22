Cancel
New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 12 Release Shock

By Gordon Kelly
We already know a great deal about Apple’s iPhone 13 range. Or we thought we did, because new information has just revealed a lot of it is wrong. In a new report, (historically reliable) research firm Trendforce states that Apple’s plans for the iPhone 13 range are less ambitious than many leaks had led us to believe. In fact, some Apple fans may be shocked to learn about some of the missing upgrades they may have already taken for granted when the new iPhones are released.

