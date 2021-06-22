CM Punk Q&A Highlights: Which Match He Would Redo, Acting, Calling The Brock Lesnar Match, WWE Bringing Back Wrestlers, & More
Former WWE Champion CM Punk hosted another Twitter Q&A this afternoon and made several interesting comments. The 2013 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view saw Brock Lesnar defeat CM Punk in a No DQ match. Punk was asked if it’s true that he and Lesnar called the match in the ring, from top to bottom. “Had ideas for highspots and filled in the blanks,” Punk responded.www.pwmania.com