Here are all of Long Beach’s free movies in the park this summer, including ‘Frozen II’ and ‘Black Panther’

Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine has re-launched its Movies in the Park series offering locals a free, outdoor movie-viewing experience all summer long.

On weekdays until August 27, a city park will play a family-friendly film on an inflatable screen beginning at dusk (between 7 and 8 p.m.). Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and snacks.

Schedule is as follows:

June 23: “ Frozen II” – Grace Park (361 E Plymouth St.)

"Black Panther" – Martin Luther King Jr. Park (1950 Lemon Ave.)

"Frozen II" – Cesar E. Chavez Park (401 Golden Ave.)

"Secret Life of Pets 2" – Bixby Park (130 Cherry Ave.)

"Secret Life of Pets 2" – Veterans Park (101 E. 28th St.)

"Aladdin" – Pan American Park (5157 Centralia St.)

"Secret Life of Pets 2" – Silverado Park (1545 W. 31st St.)

"Abominable" – Orizaba Park (1435 Orizaba Ave.)

"Abominable" – Scherer Park (4600 Long Beach Blvd.)

"Abominable" – Signal Hill Park (1780 E. Hill St.)

"The Croods: A New Age" – Ramona Park (3301 E. 65th St.)

"Raya and the Last Dragon" – Seaside Park (1401 Chestnut Ave.)

"The Croods: A New Age" – Davenport Park (2910 E. 55th Way)

"Scoob!" – Martin Luther King Jr. Park (1950 Lemon Ave.)

"The Croods: A New Age" – (3457 Stanbridge Ave.)

"Toy Story 4" – Stearns Champions Park (4520 E. 23rd St.)

"Toy Story 4" – Admiral Kidd Park (2125 Santa Fe Ave.)

"Dora and the Lost City of Gold" – Drake Park (951 Maine Ave.)

"Toy Story 4" – Martin Luther King Jr. Park (1950 Lemon Ave.)

"Sonic the Hedgehog" – Signal Hill Park (1780 E. Hill St.)

"Sonic the Hedgehog" – MacArthur Park (1321 E. Anaheim St.)

"Tom and Jerry" – Bixby Park (130 Cherry Ave.)

"Sonic the Hedgehog" – Coolidge Park (352 E. Neece St.)

"Trolls World Tour" – Seaside Park (1401 Chestnut Ave.)

"Trolls World Tour" – Somerset Park (1500 E. Carson St.)

"Trolls World Tour" – DeForest Park (6255 De Forest Ave.)

"Ant Man and The Wasp" – Silverado Park (1545 W. 31st St.)

"Dolittle" – McBride Park (1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.)

"Dolittle" – Heartwell Park (5801 E. Parkcrest St.)

"Avengers Endgame" – Orizaba Park (1435 Orizaba Ave.)

"Dolittle" – Scherer Park (4600 Long Beach Blvd.)

"The Lion King" – Cherry Park (1901 E. 45th St.)

"The Lion King" – College Estates Park (808 Stevely Ave.)

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" – Ramona Park (3301 E. 65th St.)

"The Lion King" – Houghton Park (6301 Myrtle Ave.)

"Onward" – Pan American Park (5157 Centralia St.)

"Onward" – Drake Park (951 Maine Ave)

"Spiderman: Far From Home" – Admiral Kidd Park (2125 Santa Fe Ave.)

"Onward" – Whaley Park (5620 E. Atherton St.)

For more information visit the Park & Rec website, here .

