Here are all of Long Beach’s free movies in the park this summer, including ‘Frozen II’ and ‘Black Panther’
Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine has re-launched its Movies in the Park series offering locals a free, outdoor movie-viewing experience all summer long.
On weekdays until August 27, a city park will play a family-friendly film on an inflatable screen beginning at dusk (between 7 and 8 p.m.). Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and snacks.
Schedule is as follows:
- June 23: “ Frozen II” – Grace Park (361 E Plymouth St.)
- June 24: “Black Panther” – Martin Luther King Jr. Park (1950 Lemon Ave.)
- June 25: “Frozen II” – Cesar E. Chavez Park (401 Golden Ave.)
- June 28: “Secret Life of Pets 2” – Bixby Park (130 Cherry Ave.)
- June 30: “Secret Life of Pets 2” – Veterans Park (101 E. 28th St.)
- July 1: “Aladdin” – Pan American Park (5157 Centralia St.)
- July 2: “Secret Life of Pets 2” – Silverado Park (1545 W. 31st St.)
- July 7: “Abominable” – Orizaba Park (1435 Orizaba Ave.)
- July 8: “Abominable” – Scherer Park (4600 Long Beach Blvd.)
- July 9: “Abominable” – Signal Hill Park (1780 E. Hill St.)
- July 12: “The Croods: A New Age” – Ramona Park (3301 E. 65th St.)
- July 13: “Raya and the Last Dragon” – Seaside Park (1401 Chestnut Ave.)
- July 14: “The Croods: A New Age” – Davenport Park (2910 E. 55th Way)
- July 15: “Scoob!” – Martin Luther King Jr. Park (1950 Lemon Ave.)
- July 16: “The Croods: A New Age” – (3457 Stanbridge Ave.)
- July 19: “Toy Story 4” – Stearns Champions Park (4520 E. 23rd St.)
- July 21: “Toy Story 4” – Admiral Kidd Park (2125 Santa Fe Ave.)
- July 22: “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” – Drake Park (951 Maine Ave.)
- July 23: “Toy Story 4” – Martin Luther King Jr. Park (1950 Lemon Ave.)
- July 26: “Sonic the Hedgehog” – Signal Hill Park (1780 E. Hill St.)
- July 28: “Sonic the Hedgehog” – MacArthur Park (1321 E. Anaheim St.)
- July 29: “Tom and Jerry” – Bixby Park (130 Cherry Ave.)
- July 30: “Sonic the Hedgehog” – Coolidge Park (352 E. Neece St.)
- August 2: “Trolls World Tour” – Seaside Park (1401 Chestnut Ave.)
- August 3: “Trolls World Tour” – Somerset Park (1500 E. Carson St.)
- August 4: “Trolls World Tour” – DeForest Park (6255 De Forest Ave.)
- August 5: “Ant Man and The Wasp” – Silverado Park (1545 W. 31st St.)
- August 8: “Dolittle” – McBride Park (1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.)
- August 11: “Dolittle” – Heartwell Park (5801 E. Parkcrest St.)
- August 12: “Avengers Endgame” – Orizaba Park (1435 Orizaba Ave.)
- August 13: “Dolittle” – Scherer Park (4600 Long Beach Blvd.)
- August 16: “The Lion King” – Cherry Park (1901 E. 45th St.)
- August 18: “The Lion King” – College Estates Park (808 Stevely Ave.)
- August 19: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” – Ramona Park (3301 E. 65th St.)
- August 20: “The Lion King” – Houghton Park (6301 Myrtle Ave.)
- August 23: “Onward” – Pan American Park (5157 Centralia St.)
- August 25: “Onward” – Drake Park (951 Maine Ave)
- August 26: “Spiderman: Far From Home” – Admiral Kidd Park (2125 Santa Fe Ave.)
- August 27: “Onward” – Whaley Park (5620 E. Atherton St.)
For more information visit the Park & Rec website, here .
The post Here are all of Long Beach’s free movies in the park this summer, including ‘Frozen II’ and ‘Black Panther’ appeared first on Long Beach Post .