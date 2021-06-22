Cancel
Long Beach, CA

Here are all of Long Beach’s free movies in the park this summer, including ‘Frozen II’ and ‘Black Panther’

By Cheantay Jensen
Posted by 
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 15 days ago

Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine has re-launched its Movies in the Park series offering locals a free, outdoor movie-viewing experience all summer long.

On weekdays until August 27, a city park will play a family-friendly film on an inflatable screen beginning at dusk (between 7 and 8 p.m.). Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and snacks.

Schedule is as follows:

  • June 23: “ Frozen II” – Grace Park (361 E Plymouth St.)
  • June 24: “Black Panther” – Martin Luther King Jr. Park (1950 Lemon Ave.)
  • June 25: “Frozen II” – Cesar E. Chavez Park (401 Golden Ave.)
  • June 28: “Secret Life of Pets 2” – Bixby Park (130 Cherry Ave.)
  • June 30: “Secret Life of Pets 2” – Veterans Park (101 E. 28th St.)
  • July 1: “Aladdin” – Pan American Park (5157 Centralia St.)
  • July 2: “Secret Life of Pets 2” – Silverado Park (1545 W. 31st St.)
  • July 7: “Abominable” – Orizaba Park (1435 Orizaba Ave.)
  • July 8: “Abominable” – Scherer Park (4600 Long Beach Blvd.)
  • July 9: “Abominable” – Signal Hill Park (1780 E. Hill St.)
  • July 12: “The Croods: A New Age” – Ramona Park (3301 E. 65th St.)
  • July 13: “Raya and the Last Dragon” – Seaside Park (1401 Chestnut Ave.)
  • July 14: “The Croods: A New Age” – Davenport Park (2910 E. 55th Way)
  • July 15: “Scoob!” – Martin Luther King Jr. Park (1950 Lemon Ave.)
  • July 16: “The Croods: A New Age” – (3457 Stanbridge Ave.)
  • July 19: “Toy Story 4” – Stearns Champions Park (4520 E. 23rd St.)
  • July 21: “Toy Story 4” – Admiral Kidd Park (2125 Santa Fe Ave.)
  • July 22: “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” – Drake Park (951 Maine Ave.)
  • July 23: “Toy Story 4” – Martin Luther King Jr. Park (1950 Lemon Ave.)
  • July 26: “Sonic the Hedgehog” – Signal Hill Park (1780 E. Hill St.)
  • July 28: “Sonic the Hedgehog” – MacArthur Park (1321 E. Anaheim St.)
  • July 29: “Tom and Jerry” – Bixby Park (130 Cherry Ave.)
  • July 30: “Sonic the Hedgehog” – Coolidge Park (352 E. Neece St.)
  • August 2: “Trolls World Tour” – Seaside Park (1401 Chestnut Ave.)
  • August 3: “Trolls World Tour” – Somerset Park (1500 E. Carson St.)
  • August 4: “Trolls World Tour” – DeForest Park (6255 De Forest Ave.)
  • August 5: “Ant Man and The Wasp” – Silverado Park (1545 W. 31st St.)
  • August 8: “Dolittle” – McBride Park (1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.)
  • August 11: “Dolittle” – Heartwell Park (5801 E. Parkcrest St.)
  • August 12: “Avengers Endgame” – Orizaba Park (1435 Orizaba Ave.)
  • August 13: “Dolittle” – Scherer Park (4600 Long Beach Blvd.)
  • August 16: “The Lion King” – Cherry Park (1901 E. 45th St.)
  • August 18: “The Lion King” – College Estates Park (808 Stevely Ave.)
  • August 19: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” – Ramona Park (3301 E. 65th St.)
  • August 20: “The Lion King” – Houghton Park (6301 Myrtle Ave.)
  • August 23: “Onward” – Pan American Park (5157 Centralia St.)
  • August 25: “Onward” – Drake Park (951 Maine Ave)
  • August 26: “Spiderman: Far From Home” – Admiral Kidd Park (2125 Santa Fe Ave.)
  • August 27: “Onward” – Whaley Park (5620 E. Atherton St.)

For more information visit the Park & Rec website, here .

The post Here are all of Long Beach's free movies in the park this summer, including 'Frozen II' and 'Black Panther' appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/
