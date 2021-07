Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness is now available and it is very interesting. The comic is written by Frank Gogol with art by Simone Ragazzoni, colors by Igor Monti, and letters by Ed Dukeshire. It ties directly into the events of the main comics and shows us some history that Power Rangers fans have never known. Plus, it sort of reveals the identity of the Phantom Ranger. BOOM! Studios provided me with a digital copy to read and you can get yourself a copy of the comic from your local comic shop, comiXology (affiliate link), or wherever you like to purchase comics.