You Still Have Time to Buy These Trendy Kids' Sandals for Under $15 on Prime Day

By Sabrina Rojas Weiss
People
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. As Amazon Prime Day winds down on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT, some of us should be pleased to know that this sales event isn't just for the eager plan-ahead type; there are rewards for the last-minute shoppers too. If you're a parent still scrambling to find summer sandals that will fit your kids for the pool, the beach, and the playground, there are still deals to be had. Exhibit A: There's a great price on one style of sandal that kids and adults have really been loving this season.

