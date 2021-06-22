You Still Have Time to Buy These Trendy Kids' Sandals for Under $15 on Prime Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. As Amazon Prime Day winds down on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT, some of us should be pleased to know that this sales event isn't just for the eager plan-ahead type; there are rewards for the last-minute shoppers too. If you're a parent still scrambling to find summer sandals that will fit your kids for the pool, the beach, and the playground, there are still deals to be had. Exhibit A: There's a great price on one style of sandal that kids and adults have really been loving this season.