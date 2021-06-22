Cancel
Lane County, OR

Lane County Declares Drought Emergency

klcc.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLane County Commissioners Tuesday declared a state of emergency due to extreme drought conditions. This action puts the county in the process to be added it to the state’s list of drought declarations. Lane County spokesperson Devon Ashbridge said this will help those with water rights to access resources and assistance. “So that will become increasingly important as we continue to see extreme drought and severe drought throughout Lane County,” Ashbridge said. “Especially for agricultural producers and people who depend on that water supply in order to grow food or operate their business.” So far, the state has declared drought emergencies in 15 Oregon counties. At their Tuesday meeting, the Board heard from Lane County Emergency Manager Patence Winningham. She said the Cascade Foothills are experiencing extreme drought, and there's severe drought nearly everywhere else. Lane County, like others, has experienced below average rainfall and above average temperatures this year. The last declared drought emergency in Lane County was in 2015. The conditions are expected to last well into the summer. Ashbridge said residents can do their part to reduce water use, like cutting back on watering lawns, only running dishwashers and washing machines with a full load, and turning off the tap while brushing teeth. US Drought Monitor Copyright 2021 KLCC.

www.klcc.org
