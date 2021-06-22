25 things from the Senate budget

Raleigh, N.C. — Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks announced Wednesday that he plans to retire on Aug. 1 after 4½ years in charge of the state Department of Public Safety. “Thanks to the leadership of Erik Hooks, North Carolina is a safer, more prepared state,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “Under Secretary Hooks, the Department of Public Safety has put the safety of North Carolinians first, working to combat crime, respond to emergencies, including a once-in-a-generation pandemic, attract and retain quality staff and address inequities in the justice system. I’ve been fortunate to know Secretary Hooks for more than two decades, and while his leadership and counsel will be missed, I congratulate him on a well-deserved retirement."