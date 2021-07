Most modern cars and trucks are equipped with auto-stop/start technology. The principle behind the system is simple: it shuts off the engine when you'd otherwise be idling and wasting gas during stop-and-go driving . In practice, though, it's a feature many drivers don't like. Restarts can feel abrupt or jerky; the momentary delay can make quick action in traffic difficult; and the engine cutting out can sound alarming to older drivers used to less reliable cars. Many cars (for now) come also come with a switch to disable the system, but even so, that requires remembering to press an extra button every time you start the car.