Ashgabat world's most expensive city for foreign workers, Mumbai drops 18 places: Report

When Sankalp Singh Parihar, a farmer in India, was traveling from the state of Madhya Pradesh to the southern city of Chennai in search of hybrid coconut seeds around four years ago, little did he know that he was about to strike gold instead. In an interview with Vice, Parihar said that he was casually chatting with a fellow train traveler, as is common on long train journeys. Upon realizing that Parihar was a farmer, the man offered to strike a deal of Rs 2,500 ($33) in exchange for a mango sapling which the man insisted was special.