Ashgabat world's most expensive city for foreign workers, Mumbai drops 18 places: Report
Jun. 22—Turkmenistan's capital city Ashgabat has become the world's most expensive city for foreign workers, according to this year's Mercer Cost of Living Survey. The annual report has ranked 209 cities across five continents by measuring the comparative cost of more than 200 items, including housing, transportation, food, clothing, household goods, and entertainment. The survey used New York City, ranked 14 on the list, as the base city and currency movements were measured against the US dollar.www.mdjonline.com