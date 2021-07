MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new business is about to open its doors in Downtown West Monroe, commonly known as Antique Alley. The Flying Heart Brewing & Pub is opening on June 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. on Commerce Street. Mayor Staci Mitchell said the brewery is not only great for the economy but also, the nightlife in West Monroe. She said with all of the recent efforts going into downtown, it’s good to see a new business opening up.