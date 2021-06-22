Cancel
‘1619 Project’ Creator Nikole Hannah-Jones Won’t Join UNC-Chapel Hill Faculty Without Tenure

By Antoinette Siu
TheWrap
 15 days ago
Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones will not join UNC-Chapel Hill without tenure, according to Policy Watch. Hannah-Jones, creator of “The 1619 Project,” will not begin her position as the university’s Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism originally scheduled for July 1. According to a letter from her legal team to the university, she has not withdrawn her application for tenure — and does not plan to.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Viewpoint Discrimination#Unc Chapel Hill#Race#Policy Watch#The Board Of Trustees
