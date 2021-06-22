‘1619 Project’ Creator Nikole Hannah-Jones Won’t Join UNC-Chapel Hill Faculty Without Tenure

Here is the full statement that Nikole Hannah-Jones released on Tuesday after announcing on “CBS This Morning” that she will not be joining the faculty of UNC-Chapel Hill:. “I have loved the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill since I was a child watching Tar Heels basketball on television. Two decades ago, in 2001, I learned that not only had I been accepted into the master’s program at the journalism school at UNC, but that I had received a full-tuition Park Fellowship. I cried from joy. I could not believe how lucky I was to get the chance to learn journalism at a place I had so long revered.