‘1619 Project’ Creator Nikole Hannah-Jones Won’t Join UNC-Chapel Hill Faculty Without Tenure
Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones will not join UNC-Chapel Hill without tenure, according to Policy Watch. Hannah-Jones, creator of “The 1619 Project,” will not begin her position as the university’s Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism originally scheduled for July 1. According to a letter from her legal team to the university, she has not withdrawn her application for tenure — and does not plan to.www.thewrap.com