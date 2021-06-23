Evansville youth minister accused of sex crimes with children ages 12-16
CAMDEN, Tenn. (WISH) — An Evansville, Indiana, youth minister has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with sex crimes involving children, a district attorney said. Joshua Burton Henley, 32, of Newburg, Indiana, was booked into the Benton County Jail in Camden, Tennessee, and was being held Tuesday on a $500,000 bond, according to a Facebook post from Matthew Stowe, the district attorney for five Tennessee counties in the 24th Judicial District.www.wishtv.com