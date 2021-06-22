Cancel
Technology

Security Industry Association Releases Privacy Code of Conduct

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 15 days ago

SILVER SPRING, Md. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. The Security Industry Association (SIA) has released its new Privacy Code of Conduct, a resource designed to guide security technology companies in implementing privacy programs and protecting personal data. The document was created by SIA’s Data Privacy Advisory Board, a group of SIA members that produces resources and events aimed at promoting a better understanding of the role of privacy in the security industry.

www.chron.com
Erik Jones
Technology
Economy
Youtube
Data Privacy
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Remote Workforce Monitoring Brings Up Privacy Concerns

The pandemic paved the way for expanded remote work possibilities, but companies looking to ensure employees remain on the job while at home have led some to consider technologies to digitally monitor worker activity, in some cases through AI. Those initiatives come laden with thorny privacy concerns, legal landmines and,...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Risk Strategies Selects IDX as Preferred Privacy and Security Provider

The first all-in-one consumer privacy software earns coveted partnership with leading risk management provider. IDX, the leading privacy platform and data breach services provider, announced a strategic partnership with Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, to offer its award-winning IDX Privacy software and services to Risk Strategies’ employee benefits clients.
ElectronicsLaw.com

Virtual Try-On Technology: Practical Guidance to Mitigate Biometric Privacy Liability Risk

This is the second article in a two-part series analyzing how retail brands can mitigate their liability exposure in connection with today’s ever-increasing mix of biometric privacy laws while using virtual try-on technology. Part one discussed the expanding biometric privacy liability risks associated with the use of today’s increasingly popular virtual try-on features. Part two provides tips and strategies for brands that currently use, or are contemplating the use of, virtual try-on features to maximize effectiveness while minimizing their potential biometric privacy liability exposure.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

Xillio Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

MISA membership accelerates collaboration among members and global reach of Xillio's migration and compliance solutions. HILVERSUM, The Netherlands and ATLANTA (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Xillio, the global content migration solutions provider that enables organizations to modernize information landscapes, is proud to announce its membership in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association...
Technologyclevelandstar.com

Identity Verification Company Trust Swiftly Launches Its Robust Platform to Increase E-commerce Fraud Prevention

Trust Swiftly launches the first-ever identity verification platform featuring 15 different methods of authentication that safely approves real e-commerce customers while stopping fraudsters fast. By combining multiple verifications, Trust Swiftly provides legitimate customers the most efficient and enjoyable experience possible while fraudulent actors are quickly identified. The platform is customizable...
EconomyExecutiveBiz

CISA Conducts Market Research for .gov Top-Level Domain Services

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has issued a request for information on potential contractors that could support the operation of the .gov top-level domain. CISA is looking for a registry services provider to help oversee the core Domain Name System infrastructure for TLD and a registrar that can provide...
Businessmartechseries.com

Safe-T Announces Acquisition of CyberKick, a Provider of SaaS Security and Privacy Solutions

The acquired business generated revenues of approximately $4.2 million in 2020. Safe-T® Group Ltd., a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, announced the acquisition of CyberKick Ltd. (“CyberKick”). The closing of the transaction is expected next week, subject to certain customary closing conditions, including the delivery of all required documents and approvals, and its cash consideration will be funded with internal cash resources.
Technologysecuritymagazine.com

When privacy and security converge: A CSO’s perspective on how security organizations can thrive

The world has experienced a data explosion in recent years. In 2020 alone, 64.2 zettabytes of data were created or replicated, according to IDC. This is roughly equivalent to 500,000 times the amount of information in all the academic libraries in the United States. More importantly, much of the data created today relates to individuals, and that data is becoming more personal.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Clearwater Rated a Top Performing Security & Privacy Consulting Firm in New KLAS Report

CISO Quoted in Report Comments That “We Have Grown as a Program as a Result of Their Services”. Clearwater is proud to announce that it is rated a top performer in a new KLAS Research report reviewing market perceptions vs. client reality in the security and privacy consulting services market. The company’s performance rating from clients is second to only one other firm, and Clearwater is also noted to be one of the firms most likely to be perceived by the market as a partner.
EconomyTimes Union

Security Industry Association Announces Agenda & Speaker Lineup for 2021 AcceleRISE: The Challenge Virtual Conference

SILVER SPRING, Md. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced the 2021 agenda and speaker lineup for AcceleRISE: The Challenge, an essential experience hosted by SIA’s RISE community for young professionals in the security industry. The 2021 AcceleRISE event – taking place virtually Aug. 23-25 – will challenge tomorrow’s security leaders to test their limits, escape their comfort zones and grow their industry expertise.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Venable lands security, privacy vet to expand L.A. offerings

(Reuters) - Venable on Wednesday said it has picked up online security, privacy and safety pro Hemanshu (Hemu) Nigam, a former prosecutor with years of experience serving in chief security officer and business roles at companies. Nigam joins the firm's e-commerce, privacy and cybersecurity practice as a partner in Los...
Internetaithority.com

Internet Optimists Secure $8 Million To Create A More Human Internet

The @Company Announces Series Seed Round to Safeguard Privacy, Time, and Control of Human Identities. The @ Company, creator of a revolutionary open-source application development platform that protects personal data, today announced it raised $8 million in seed funding led by Kirk Brown, an individual investor. This new round brings the company’s total funding to $11 million, and will advance the company’s efforts to get the first privacy-first apps to consumers and enhance tools for developers to build more end-to-end encrypted apps.
Economyhealthitsecurity.com

KLAS: Top Healthcare Security, Privacy Consulting Firms

Meditology Services, CynergisTek, and Clearwater are the most likely security and privacy consulting firms to be seen as true partners by healthcare organizations, the report found. Midsize and large organizations appreciated the expertise, staff, and response times of Meditology Services, while smaller organizations were more likely to find a partnership...
TechnologyDigital Trends

Nest commits to increasing its transparency around privacy and security

With smart home security and privacy under increased scrutiny, more companies are making commitments to improved practices. Nest has released a new set of security commitments in one place: The Nest Safety Center. In the Safety Center, users can learn the details of Google’s approach to security and privacy. Google promises to be transparent about the data it collects, as well as why it collects the information.
GamblingFingerLakes1

Cyber Security in the Casino Industry- State of 2021

Cybersecurity is the main worry on the mind of those who play online gambling games. While online gambling is mainly used to unwind from a hard day or a long week, it can also result in unnecessary risk-taking. These risks may end up backfiring in the face of the gambler....
InternetBrookings Institution

Controversy over Google’s Privacy Sandbox shows need for an industry regulator

In a blog post on March 3, Google announced that it would be removing third-party cookies from its Chrome browser—a decision that would effectively end use of third-party cookies. Google also pledged to avoid any other technology for tracking individuals as they browse the web. In its place, Google proposed cohort tracking, whereby companies could use third-party ad services to target ads only to larger groupings instead of individual users. It argued that such a change is needed to respond to increasing privacy concerns about tracking of individuals across websites.
Economyinfosecurity-magazine.com

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

The majority of insider data breaches are non-malicious, according to new research released today by American cybersecurity software company Code42 in partnership with Aberdeen Research. The report Understanding Your Insider Risk and the Value of Your Intellectual Property found that at least one in three (33%) reported data breaches involve...

