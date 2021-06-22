Security Industry Association Releases Privacy Code of Conduct
SILVER SPRING, Md. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. The Security Industry Association (SIA) has released its new Privacy Code of Conduct, a resource designed to guide security technology companies in implementing privacy programs and protecting personal data. The document was created by SIA's Data Privacy Advisory Board, a group of SIA members that produces resources and events aimed at promoting a better understanding of the role of privacy in the security industry.