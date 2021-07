It happened! The Orioles won a road game. An incredible feat for a team that has found scoring runs almost as difficult as preventing runs from being scored in recent weeks. You do have to give the players some credit for fighting back despite being down 5-1 late in last night’s victory. It would be easy enough to be demoralized and pack it in, but instead they played like a team that truly cared about the outcome. Their three best relievers (Tanner Scott, Paul Fry, and Cole Sulser) pitched like the three best relievers.