Pirates vs. White Sox - 6/22/2021
Radio: KDKA-AM White Sox SB Nation Site: South Side Sox. White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.86 ERA) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-7, 4.89 ERA) Projected Lineups (subject to change) The Pirates take on a very good White Sox team tonight, though they are coming off of a series win against the Cleveland Indians, so hopefully they can parlay that success into some more wins against another American League squad. Tyler Anderson hopes to get back into the win column after some prolonged struggles, and it’s an absolutely beautiful night for baseball!www.bucsdugout.com