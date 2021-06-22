Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 16:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL HUMBOLDT COUNTY UNTIL 530 PM PDT At 443 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near McDermitt, moving north at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McDermitt.alerts.weather.gov