Carroll County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Greene A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREENE AND SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL COUNTIES At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Coon Rapids, or 9 miles southwest of Jefferson, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Scranton and Ralston. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
