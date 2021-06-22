Cancel
Boone County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GREENE...WEST CENTRAL BOONE AND NORTHEASTERN CARROLL COUNTIES At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jefferson, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jefferson, Grand Junction, Scranton, Rippey, Beaver and Jefferson Municipal Airport. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

