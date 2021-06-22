Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR GREENE...SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...WEST CENTRAL BOONE AND EAST CENTRAL CARROLL COUNTIES At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Jefferson, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jefferson, Ogden, Grand Junction, Scranton, Churdan, Rippey, Dana, Beaver and Jefferson Municipal Airport. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH