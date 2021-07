At this time, Georgia has the No. 4 class in the country for the 2022 cycle per the 247Sports Team Class Rankings. This comes after signing the nation's No. 4 class in the 2021 cycle, the No. 1 class in the 2020 cycle, the No. 2 class in the 2019 cycle, and the top class for the first time in program history in the 2018 cycle. In the 2022 cycle, the Bulldogs have another opportunity to reel in a top 3 class, with its group of 11 commitments currently good for the fourth-best class in the country.