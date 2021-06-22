Chunk, dog missing for 2 weeks, retrieved safe from bay

A crocodile in India was found swimming in a river with the partially-eaten body of a boy, two days after the child was attacked by the reptile. According to local media reports, the forest, fire and police departments in the southern state of Karnataka were searching for the 15-year-old boy after he was attacked and dragged away by the crocodile into the Kali River on Sunday. As the search continued Tuesday, people found the crocodile with the teenager's corpse in its mouth, The Times of India reported.

