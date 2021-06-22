CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chunk, dog missing for 2 weeks, retrieved safe from bay

By The Associated Press
 2021-06-22

Cover picture for the articleBARNEGAT, N.J. (AP) — A golden retriever who had been missing for two weeks was rescued Tuesday from a bay in New Jersey. Authorities say that New Jersey State Police troopers Ryan Koehler and...

