Chunk, dog missing for 2 weeks, retrieved safe from bay

(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared impressive video of a mountain lion recently. In the clip that was shared, a mountain lion is seen hopping a fence. CPW says, for reference, the gates it jumped over are both 4-feet wide, giving you an idea of the big cat’s size and strength. Adult mountain lions can grow to more than 6-feet long.
According to CPW’s website, “Mountain lions are generally calm, quiet, and elusive. They tend to live in remote, primitive country with plentiful deer and adequate cover. Such conditions exist in mountain subdivisions, urban fringes, and open spaces. Recently, the...
