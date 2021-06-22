The Adam Duvall hot streak is an enigma, but it doesn’t usually surprise Miami’s slugger

OAKLAND, Calif. — The final All-Star rosters will be announced Sunday. The Rangers have perhaps the league’s most deserving outfielder. Also, they have Adolis García. For now, though, the topic of conversation is Joey Gallo. If you haven’t been keeping close tabs lately, it’s OK. In the last 10 days, due in part to a major rules change, Gallo has turned the AL upside down, zipping past his teammate and just about everybody else. Just consider that when dawn broke Thursday, this is where Gallo, surging at the plate and steady all year defensively, stood among AL outfielders: