Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Adam Duvall hot streak is an enigma, but it doesn’t usually surprise Miami’s slugger

By ORDER REPRINT
Miami Herald
 15 days ago

There’s a nonzero chance that Adam Duvall, while he took practice swings in a batting cage somewhere in the bowels of Wrigley Field over the weekend, made a passing mention about how good his swing was feeling. It obviously showed on the field, where he hit two home runs in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday to help the Miami Marlins win a series against the Chicago Cubs, and what he does on the field isn’t usually too far off from his expectations on any given day.

www.miamiherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Corey Dickerson
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Garrett Cooper
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Starling Marte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Marlins#The Chicago Cubs#The Blue Jays#The National League#The Mendoza Line#Baseball Reference#Nl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Trade Proposal: Adam Duvall back to the Windy City

This will be the fourth installment of my 2021 midseason article series presenting the framework for Marlins trades that could hypothetically happen right now. Those last two words are key, because my ideas tend to age very quickly, but I swear, they made sense in the moment!. With the Marlins’...
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Duvall sitting on Sunday for Marlins

Miami Marlins infielder/outfielder Adam Duvall is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Duvall is being replaced in right field by Garrett Cooper against Nationals starter Max Scherzer. In 259 plate appearances this season, Duvall has a .217 batting average with a .721 OPS,...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Adam Duvall: Slugs 18th homer

Duvall went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 11-6 win over the Phillies. He launched his 18th homer of the year in the fourth inning off Aaron Nola. Duvall has gone yard in back-to-back games, capping a strong finish to June as he's slashed .325/.372/.825 with six long balls and 14 RBI over the last 11 contests.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Category Analysis: Adam Duvall, Tarik Skubal, Dylan Moore

Who is ready for more offense?! With the league cracking down on sticky substances and the weather reaching record temperatures in some parts of the country, we’re seeing some really high-scoring affairs. And while your hitters may finally be producing, some of our most trustworthy pitchers are getting hammered. That said, don’t go dropping any top-40 pitchers just yet — give them some time to adjust and contemplate sitting them in tougher matchups.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Adam Duvall: On bench Saturday

Duvall is not starting Saturday's game against the Braves, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Duvall has struggled against lefties to the tune of a .174 average this season, so he sits against southpaw Kyle Muller. The 32-year-old has been performing well of late, hitting .306 with six homers and 15 RBI in his last 14 games. Garrett Cooper will start in right field Saturday.
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers’ nine-game winning streak snapped in Miami

The Dodgers’ nine-game winning streak came to an end on Monday, as they fell to the Marlins, 5-4. The Dodgers put two across the board in the third inning. Walker Buehler scorched a double to lead off the inning for his fifth hit of the season. He’d come in to score on a double from Chris Taylor, giving LA the 1-0 lead. Justin Turner brought in Taylor with a single, putting LA up by two runs.
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Duvall absent from Marlins' lineup Tuesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Adam Duvall is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Duvall is sitting after going 4-for-8 with a homer, 4 RBI, and a pair of scores in the last two games. Garrett Cooper is moving to right field in place of Duvall on Tuesday while Jesus Aguilar returns to first base and bats cleanup.
MLBBirmingham Star

Giants enter Bay Bridge Series vs. A's on hot streak

The Oakland Athletics will seek to continue their dominance over their geographic rival when they cross the Bay Bridge to visit the San Francisco Giants for the opener of a three-game series on Friday night. A pair of pitchers who have fared well in the rivalry are scheduled to get...
Miami, FLchatsports.com

Miami football four 2022 commits doesn’t worry Manny Diaz and shouldn’t

ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 24: (L-R) Florida.(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) With the last weekend of visitors until the end of July the Miami football program currently has four commits. Many of the Hurricanes rivals having double or more commits for 2022 head coach Manny Diaz told reporters following Paradise Camp on Saturday he is not concerned with the comparatively low number of Miami commits.
MLBchatsports.com

Myles Straw’s hot streak at the plate comes with sustainability concerns

Myles Straw is surging offensively. Following a disastrous April that saw the Astros’ center fielder hit .212/.289/.259, he’s raised his average to .270 for the season and is sporting a quality .343 OBP. The 26-year-old is on pace to be a solid three-win player in terms of fWAR and has seemingly righted the ship in a big way. Such a significant turnaround is largely due to a miraculous slash line of .342/.413/.456 in June.
MLBDallas News

Joey Gallo’s scorching hot streak might be too late to earn Rangers slugger his second All-Star nod

OAKLAND, Calif. — The final All-Star rosters will be announced Sunday. The Rangers have perhaps the league’s most deserving outfielder. Also, they have Adolis García. For now, though, the topic of conversation is Joey Gallo. If you haven’t been keeping close tabs lately, it’s OK. In the last 10 days, due in part to a major rules change, Gallo has turned the AL upside down, zipping past his teammate and just about everybody else. Just consider that when dawn broke Thursday, this is where Gallo, surging at the plate and steady all year defensively, stood among AL outfielders:
MLBMLB

DeSclafani's hot streak derailed by Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Anthony DeSclafani has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the Majors in June, but he couldn’t end the month on a high note after struggling to solve a familiar nemesis: the Dodgers. DeSclafani surrendered a season-high three home runs over five innings as the Giants...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Chris Bassitt extends hot streak as A's beat Rangers

EditorsNote: rewords headline, first graf and ninth graf. Chris Bassitt ran his unbeaten streak to 15 starts by throwing seven shutout innings and Frank Schwindel survived a manager’s challenge for his first career home run Wednesday night as the Oakland Athletics edged the visiting Texas Rangers 3-1. Bassitt (9-2), who...
MLBBoston Globe

White-hot Washington slugger Kyle Schwarber departs with leg injury

The Nationals lost baseball’s hottest slugger to an apparent right leg injury when Kyle Schwarber was removed in the second inning of Washington’s game against the Dodgers. Schwarber singled to the right-center field gap and grimaced while rounding first. He made a hard stop as Cody Bellinger cut off the line drive and reached for his right hamstring after he returned to first base.

Comments / 0

Community Policy