Altdeus: Beyond Chronos and Tokyo Chronos developer MyDearest isn’t going anywhere; it’s just raised $8.2 million in a new round of funding. The funding round was lead by Globis Captial Partners, and brings the Japanese studio’s total funding to around $11.1 million to date. In a press release, the studio noted these funds would be used to expand the studio, start an online community for its fanbase and bring “deeper and richer adventures to gamers” in the future.