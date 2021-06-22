Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, PA

Authorities Seize 11 Guns, $150K From Drug Ring Across Philly, MontCo, DelCo

By Nicole Acosta
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNBNF_0acSIPAq00
(L-R): Luis Llamas, Lolyta Lee, Zahid Igbal, Juwan Woods, Tiffany Simon, and Kenneth Simon. Photo Credit: PA Office of Attorney General

State and local law enforcement seized 11 guns, and $150,000 in proceeds from a drug trafficking organization that expanded across Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, authorities said.

In October 2020, agents from the Pennsylvania State Police, Delaware County Drug Task Force, and Folcroft Police Department began investigating "ringleader" Luis Llamas for illegally distributing methamphetamine, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

Agents later discovered that Llamas also sold heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Llamas' co-conspirators were identified as Hugo Hyland, Zahid Igbal, Lolyta Lee, Kenneth Simon, Tiffany Simon, Richard Vega, and Juwan Woods, the AG's office said.

On June 16, 2021, agents executed 25 search warrants on the homes, cars, and personal property of six people suspected to have been operating the drug trafficking organization, authorities said.

The searches turned up 11 guns, 31 pounds of methamphetamine, 45 pounds of marijuana, 1,400 grams of cocaine, 300 grams, or 1,500 doses, of heroin/fentanyl, 50 packets of heroin/fentanyl, and 100 ecstasy pills, the AG's office said.

Agents also seized $152,820 in cash, as well as drug packaging and distribution supplies.

“Gun and drug trafficking is a violent enterprise, and it’s one that makes our communities less safe. Four of the defendants were convicted felons and charged with illegally possessing firearms,” Attorney General Shapiro said.

“My office, along with our state and local law enforcement partners, is working overtime to shut down gun and drug trafficking organizations and protect Pennsylvanians.”

All suspects have been charged with possession with intent to deliver, corrupt organizations, dealing in unlawful proceeds, criminal use of a communications facility, and related charges.

All suspects except Hyland and Vega have been taken into custody, and warrants have been issued for their arrest.

Hyland, Igbal, Lee, and Llamas have also been charged with Violations of the Uniform Firearms Act (VUFA)—possession by a prohibited person.

This case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Karin Judge.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
114K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Delaware County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Guns#Drug Trafficking#Delco#Drug Dealing#Ag#Pennsylvanians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Western Mass Man Waving Gun Nabbed With Drugs, Police Say

A Western Massachusetts man was arrested after allegedly being caught with a high-capacity firearm and multiple illegal drugs. Hampden County resident Carlos Maldonado, age 32, of Chicopee, was arrested on Tuesday, July 6, after Springfield officers were dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Street and Federal Street at approximately 1 p.m. for a firearm call, said Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police.
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Authorities: Paterson Lawman Nabs Fleeing Armed Driver

A Paterson police detective nabbed a driver carrying a loaded stolen handgun, authorities said. Detective Sgt. Anthony Castronova stopped Octavius Bolds, 35, on Presidential Boulevard for recklessly driving a Jeep Cherokee with an expired registration in the area of Bridge and River streets around 2 a.m. Sunday, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
California StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Woman Arrested In CA 14 Years After Tossing Newborn Daughter Into Garbage In PA

Years of investigation and DNA evidence have led to the arrest of an Indiana woman who police believe left her newborn daughter in a dumpster in Lancaster in 2007. Tara Indrakosit Brazzle, 44, of Valparaiso, Indiana (formerly of Lancaster, Pennsylvania), was arrested in California for the 2007 infanticide by asphyxiation of a newborn baby girl, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.
Warren County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Police: DWI PA Man, 41, Busted With Loaded Handgun In Parking Lot Of Warren County Bagel Shop

A PA man was under the influence when he was stopped in the parking lot of a Warren County bagel shop and found with a loaded handgun Tuesday night, authorities said. Jarrett Feldman, 41, was stopped by a Washington Township (Morris County) officer for a violation at Budd Lake Bagel & Deli (333 Mountain Ave. in Hackettstown) just after 10 p.m., authorities said.
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Road Rage Shooting Turns To SWAT Standoff In Bucks County

Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a man who they say was involved in a road rage shooting and ignited a SWAT standoff at a Bristol Borough home Tuesday night. The incident began when there was a verbal altercation between two drivers in the area of the Bristol Borough Post Office around 8 p.m., local police said.
Hillside, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Man, 32, Killed In Hillside Shooting

A 32-year-old man was killed Wednesday in an overnight shooting, authorities said. Damon Hughes was found having suffered serious injury at a house on the 100 block of Clark Street shortly before 1 a.m., Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said. He was rushed to University Hospital in Newark,...
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Man Shot Twice Arrested At Hospital On Warrants, Police Say

A Fairfield County man who was shot twice was later arrested on two active warrants while at the hospital. The incident started around 2 a.m., Tuesday, July 6, when the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a shot spotter activation in the 500 block of Noble Avenue - two rounds. Minutes later patrol officers were notified that a person had been shot at that location.
Posted by
Daily Voice

Hudson Landscaper Charged With Sexually Assaulting Hackensack Pre-Teen

A landscaper from Union City sexually abused a Hackensack pre-teen, authorities charged. Alejandro Morales, 49, was charged by Hackensack police with aggravated criminal sexual contact, sexual assault by contact and child endangerment, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. The Mexican national’s arrest late last week followed an investigation by city...

Comments / 13

Community Policy