The HackerNoon Podcast: Let's Talk About Sec, Baby
In the age of extreme personalization, how can you remain safe and secure online? 😭 Amy Tom talks to Jeff Morris, VP of Product & Solutions Marketing at Couchbase, and Mike Schwartz, Founder & CEO of Gluu. Mike is an expert in authentication and application security and Jeff brings his expertise on solutions marketing and tech trends. The trio discuss the rise of extreme personalization, collecting data to meet consumer expectations, and improving the experience for the user - all through the lens of a security mindset. 🕵️