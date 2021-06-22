The HackerNoon Podcast: Let's Talk About Sec, Baby

The Far Cry series has always had strong and memorable villains, but the protagonist role has always been a struggle for this franchise. This seems to all be changing with the new details of Far Cry 6 featuring Dani Rojas as the lead protagonist front and centre. From what we have seen so far, Dani will be a fleshed out character with a voice rather than a pair of hands on the screen. Adding to this, players will have the ability to choose to play as either male or female, but I am very happy to report that their marketing seems to be focusing primarily on the female version.