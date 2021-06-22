Cancel
Technology

The HackerNoon Podcast: Let's Talk About Sec, Baby

HackerNoon
 17 days ago
Listen to The HackerNoon Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts. In the age of extreme personalization, how can you remain safe and secure online? 😭 Amy Tom talks to Jeff Morris, VP of Product & Solutions Marketing at Couchbase, and Mike Schwartz, Founder & CEO of Gluu. Mike is an expert in authentication and application security and Jeff brings his expertise on solutions marketing and tech trends. The trio discuss the rise of extreme personalization, collecting data to meet consumer expectations, and improving the experience for the user - all through the lens of a security mindset. 🕵️

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
#Data Aggregation#Sec#The Hackernoon Podcast#Founder Ceo#Google Maps
