Folks have another choice for massage therapy in Yelm with the opening of Salt and Sage Holistic Body Care, which moved to the city on June 1. Madison Pate, licensed massage therapist and owner of the business, graduated from the Bodymechanics School of Myotherapy and Massage in Tumwater at the end of last year. She initially opened her business in Lacey on Dec. 15, but since she lives in Yelm, the move was a natural fit.