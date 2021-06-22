Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

WOTW: Jon Rahm’s Rolex Sky-Dweller In Stainless Steel and Bright Blue

By Brian Knudson
GolfWRX
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Rahm is your new U.S. Open champion and #1 ranked golfer in the world! Just a couple of weeks after his withdrawal from the Memorial Tournament, Jon is a major winner! Rahmbo celebrated with his family and on his wrist was his usual Rolex Sky-Dweller in Bright Blue. WOTW...

www.golfwrx.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stainless Steel#Design#Rolex Sky Dweller#Jewels Power Reserve#Cyclops#Rolex S Ring Command#The Sky Dweller And#Cosc#Oysterclasp#Easylink#The Pga Tour#Hub1155#Saphire Crystal#Wotw#Swiss#Italian#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Denmark
Related
GolfCBS Sports

2021 British Open odds: Open Championship picks, predictions from unbiased model that nailed Jon Rahm's win

In 1894, Royal St. George's became the first golf club outside of Scotland to host the Open Championship. Now, it'll welcome the 2021 Open Championship beginning on Thursday, July 15. It's the 15th time the British Open has been played on the famed grounds, with Darren Clarke winning most recently in 2011. The Open Championship 2021 field will be one of the most talented of all-time, with more than two dozen former major champions and as many as a dozen former world No. 1 players expected to play.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Jon Rahm remains the king of men's ranking

At the Travelers Championship (PGA Tour) Dustin Johnson (25 / o) wastes the chance to return to number 1 in the world and so the Spaniard Jon Rahm (absent at Cromwell) remains the king of men's golf after his triumph at the US Open. The 13th place in Connecticut allows...
GolfPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Jon Rahm: Winning the U.S. Open Was a Relief

U.S. Open Champion, Jon Rahm joins Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show. Jon reveals the current location of the U.S. Open Trophy. He says winning his first major was a bit of a relief now that he is off of the ‘Best Player to Never Win a Major’ list. And he talks about being disqualified from the Memorial and how he was focused on his health and the health of his family more than he was worried about golf.
GolfBoston Globe

Jon Rahm lives up to No. 1 billing with 66 at Scottish Open

About to start his first event as a major champion, Jon Rahm was taking some practice swings on the first tee at the Scottish Open when his status as golf’s hottest player was underlined. “On the tee,” the official starter said, “the US Open champion, the Race to Dubai champion,...
GolfGolf Channel

After ego-boosting intro, Jon Rahm settles in for 66 at Scottish Open

Even for a player as accomplished as Jon Rahm, the first-tee introduction Thursday at the Scottish Open took him by surprise. “The U.S. Open champion ... the Race to Dubai champion ... the world No. 1 ... from Spain, Jon Rahm!”. This, after the starter introduced Rahm’s playing partners, Rory...
GolfGolf Channel

The party's over: Major champ Jon Rahm returns at Scottish Open

Jon Rahm returns to competition this week at the Scottish Open for the first time since his life-changing victory at Torrey Pines. The new world No. 1 has kept a low profile since his major breakthrough – other than a viral video that showed Rahm chug out of the U.S. Open trophy, smash a glow-in-the-dark ball into the night and then raise his arms in triumph.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Video Of Jon Rahm’s US Open Celebration Is Going Viral

It’s been a turbulent month for Jon Rahm. The 26-year-old experienced the lowest of lows and highest of highs. Luckily, the latter came most recently. Rahm won the 2021 U.S. Open last weekend. Believe it or not, it’s the first time he’s won a major, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Rahm was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament just weeks prior because of a positive test. To make matters worse, he held a six-shot lead at the time heading into Sunday’s final round.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Scottish Open, everybody against Jon Rahm

The European Tour this week steals the show at the PGA Tour and in Scotland, from Thursday 8 to Sunday 11 July in North Berwick, it will be the protagonist with the Scottish Open, an event that precedes the 149th edition of The Open (15-18 July in England ). The...
GolfGolf.com

Jon Rahm Interview: Breaking down his victory at the 2021 U.S. Open

On this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar, six-time PGA Tour winner Jon Rahm joins former PGA Tour pro Colt Knost and jicky jack legend Drew Stoltz for an exclusive interview. The 2021 U.S. Open Champion breaks down his final round at Torrey Pines, Phil Mickelson watching alongside his wife, and what he has done to celebrate since securing his first Major championship.
GolfGolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (07/8/21): TaylorMade M5 Tour driver

At GolfWRX, we love golf, plain and simple. We are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buy and selling equipment.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Demurely Diminutive Timepieces

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 34 black ceramic watch is a demure accessory for timepiece enthusiasts seeking out a distinctly more compact alternative to the other oversizes styles on the market. The timepiece measures in at 34mm and features a signature octagonal case that's crafted from black ceramic to help...
GolfGolf.com

Jon Rahm’s coach shares his favorite drill to avoid a common power leak

Welcome to Play Smart, a game-improvement column that drops every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. One of the most effective ways of hitting the ball farther is to load into your right side on the backswing. The idea...
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

TaylorMade launches 300 Mini Driver

TaylorMade Golf has announced the launch of the all-new 300 Mini Driver, which puts a new spin on the 300 Series of clubs that the company first launched in 2000. Designed to be used off the tee and from the fairway, the 307cc head of the 300 Mini Driver promises a blend of distance, forgiveness and control, relying on advanced multi-material construction to provide the optimal combination of low centre of gravity performance and high MOI forgiveness.
Apparelhiconsumption.com

The 15 Best Modern Watches That Will Become Future Classics

For a number of years now, the watch industry has been gripped with vintage fever. Every year, virtually every major brand releases several new reissues of mid-century watches to the delight of a vintage-style-hungry enthusiast market, and the trend shows no signs of slowing. And we get it. A lot of very cool watches were produced between the 1940s and 1970s, and it makes sense for brands to want to honor this era of innovation and brilliant design. But by leaning too much into vintage throwbacks, brands run the risk of becoming irrelevant in the modern era if all they’re producing are new versions of old watches. But the original watch designs of the 21st century deserve some love too, which is why we’ve come up with 15 modern watches that will become future classics.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Audemars Piguet Drops Six New Royal Oaks For Women That Men Will Want

Audemars Piguet has dropped six new Royal Oaks, including a trio of new 41mm Frosted Gold Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked with Rainbow gem-set bezels. The three watches represent the first time Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked has been available in a larger 41mm case with the rainbow bezel. It is presented in 18k pink, yellow (also firsts) and white gold references finished with Audemars Piguet’s stippled Frosted Gold, developed for the brand by jeweller, Carolina Bucci.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Audemars Piguet Debuts Royal Oak Women Novelties Collection

Audemars Piguet has introduced a series of new watches as a part of its Women Novelties collection. Included in the assortment are six iterations of the brand-favorite Royal Oak, delivered across various color executions and metal configurations. First to grab our attention, we find the Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel...
CharitiesPosted by
Forbes

Only Watch Charity Auction Dates Set, 53 Unique Watches Unveiled

It happens once every other year in the watch industry: the largest charity auction event for timepieces known as Only Watch. This year, on November 6, 2021, the event takes place in Geneva, with 54 brands collaborating by creating a unique piece to be auctioned by Christie’s. The event takes place under the patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II and all proceeds go to benefitting research on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
GolfGolfWRX

GolfWRX Members Choice: Best hybrid of 2021

What is the best hybrid in 2021? At GolfWRX, we take great pride in our online community and the cumulative knowledge and experience of our members. Needless to say, that extends to their GolfWRXers views on the best hybrid of 2021. The bedrock of GolfWRX.com is the community of passionate...
GolfGolfWRX

Photos from the TPC Colorado Championship (Korn Ferry Tour)

GolfWRX is live this week from the Korn Ferry Tour’s TPC Colorado Championship from Heron Lakes in (not surprisingly) Colorado. We have 11 galleries for you to peruse as well as in-hand looks at the new Titleist T200 irons. Check out all our photos below. See what GolfWRXers are saying...

Comments / 0

Community Policy