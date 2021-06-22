Cancel
Public Health

Cystic Fibrosis in the SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Pandemic

Medscape News
 17 days ago

Hannah R. Mathew; May Y. Choi; Michael D. Parkins; Marvin J. Fritzler. Background: Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and the development of life-threatening COVID-19 are believed to disproportionately affect certain at-risk populations. However, it is not clear whether individuals with cystic fibrosis (CF) are at a higher risk of COVID-19 or its adverse consequences. Recurrent respiratory viral infections are often associated with perturbation and pulmonary exacerbations of CF as evidenced by the significant morbidity observed in CF individuals during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. The primary goal of this review was to systematically survey published accounts of COVID-19 in CF and determine if individuals with CF are disproportionally affected by SARS-CoV-2 and development of COVID-19.

#Cystic Fibrosis#Respiratory Tract#Covid 19#Sars#Respiratory Disease#Embase#Medline#Caucasians#Cftr
