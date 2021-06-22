Chatbot vs Virtual Assistants: The 4 Key Differences

If you’ve been thinking of hiring a virtual assistant for some time, then you may already be aware of some of their apparent benefits. We’re talking about savings on time, for one, because you can have them concentrate on administrative duties and other paperwork that take a lot of effort and attention. Secondly, your virtual assistant can also take care of your calendar and schedule, and they can even serve as your bookkeeper. Along with this, some virtual assistants can handle websites and social media accounts, and some of the more skilled are great at branding and market research as well as SEO. But there are some advantages to hiring a virtual assistant that not many business owners and entrepreneurs are aware of, so if you want to know what they can do for you, here are the little-known benefits a virtual assistant can bring to your business.