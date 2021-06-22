Indiana Chamber of Commerce makes plans for the region

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana and Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce leaders from across the region, look at the past to build towards the future in key areas. Progress has been made on the high school and collegiate level as far as graduation numbers but the problem has become retaining those graduates. Indiana Chamber president and CEO Kevin Brinegar say’s it’s not only about retaining residents but attracting new ones as well.