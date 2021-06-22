A New Pollinator Garden is planted in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — In honor of Pollinator Week, Audubon Dakota is teaming up with the Fargo Parks District to establish a new pollinator garden. The new garden is at Orchard Glen. This location is part of the Audubon bird-friendly community initiative. This week is designated to bring awareness to struggling pollinating species, including some birds. Volunteers came out to help plant about two thousand native grass and wildflower species.