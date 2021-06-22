Fastpath Earns Number 1 Ranking in Usability Index for IT Risk Management in G2 Summer 2021 Report

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. The partnerships include HICKORY'S over 2500 member TMCs, CTDS and corporate direct clients being able to take advantage of both GOPASS Global’s and Legaroo’s offerings. HICKORY members will be able to enjoy either web-based solutions or directly integrating into existing systems and processes through the GOPASS Global API. With Legaroo, HICKORY members’ clients will receive peace of mind with immediate access to legal help in urgent times of need while traveling. As is the case with most of its ancillary suppliers, Hickory Global Partners is the first consortia that GOPASS Global will be partnering with in North America and the first Legaroo will be partnering with globally, further proving that Hickory Global Partners is a thought leader in the industry.