The Elimination of Cybersecurity's Status Quo – Passwords

Everyone agrees that we need to be better at cybersecurity in our organizations. For most organizations, from the small mom-and-pop shops to the medium-sized accounting and insurance offices to the large firms with thousands of employees, the call for cybersecurity is ubiquitous. On a seemingly daily basis, business owners are called to lock down their computers and networks and adopt strict cybersecurity policies. An endless litany of attack scenarios they should address are based in technical jargon that the typical end user can struggle to decode.