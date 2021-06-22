The Elimination of Cybersecurity's Status Quo – Passwords

AKRON, Ohio, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, is pleased to announce that its information security service line has received Certified 3 rd Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) candidate status from the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) CMMC-AB | Smithers Quality Assessments-C3PAO | Marketplace (cmmcab.org). C3PAO candidate status can only be granted to organizations meeting the initial requirements for certification, which includes license agreement, organizational background checks, 100% U.S. citizen business owned and association with an audit assessor. Final approval status as a C3PAO is received after successful completion of a CMMC Level 3 Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) assessment.